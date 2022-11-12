Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$197.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.71.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$211.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 165.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$187.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$164.96. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$217.99.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$782.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.93 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

