Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Issued By Raymond James

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

DXT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Dexterra Group Trading Up 2.8 %

About Dexterra Group

DXT stock opened at C$5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$5.13 and a 52-week high of C$9.09. The firm has a market cap of C$358.71 million and a P/E ratio of 27.50.

(Get Rating)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.