Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Issued By B. Riley

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.25.

TSE:EDR opened at C$4.70 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$7.48. The firm has a market cap of C$892.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.40.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$39.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.57 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

