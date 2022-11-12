Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

ATVI stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

