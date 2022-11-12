Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $22.83 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,627 shares in the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after acquiring an additional 760,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 876,148 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 45,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,057,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,029,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,677,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 45,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,057,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,029,440 shares in the company, valued at $322,677,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,611 shares of company stock worth $25,794,984 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

