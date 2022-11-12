Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIRD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of BIRD opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. Allbirds has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $28.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of Allbirds by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

