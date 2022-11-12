Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

ARR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$9.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.50. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 102.67 and a quick ratio of 102.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$259.04 million and a P/E ratio of -56.47.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

