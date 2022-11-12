Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTXGet Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Aptinyx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APTX. Cowen cut Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut Aptinyx to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of APTX opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 152,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 11.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 150,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 147,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 116.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 305,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

