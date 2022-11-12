Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$576.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.10 million.
Bird Construction Stock Performance
Shares of BDT stock opened at C$7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$385.53 million and a PE ratio of 9.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.68.
Bird Construction Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 49.37%.
Bird Construction Company Profile
Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.