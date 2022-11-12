Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$576.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.10 million.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDT. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$385.53 million and a PE ratio of 9.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.68.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

