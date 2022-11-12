Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Product Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CPLP stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $299.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

