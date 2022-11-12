Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Raised by Analyst

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for International Game Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IGT stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.84. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.