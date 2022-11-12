Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Reduced by Oppenheimer

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MYPS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.20 to $4.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $514.46 million, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.10.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.74 million.

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 18,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $73,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,257 shares in the company, valued at $501,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

