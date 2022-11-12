Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Decreased by Oppenheimer

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for PubMatic in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PUBM. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $839.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $704,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $65,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,210. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

