Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Cut by Analyst

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shift Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $0.90 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 902.07%. The firm had revenue of $223.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.03 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 83,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

