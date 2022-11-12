Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Cut by William Blair

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vivid Seats in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Vivid Seats’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $8.22 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $147.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

