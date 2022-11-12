Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.
Qualys Trading Up 3.5 %
QLYS opened at $126.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.40. Qualys has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $162.36.
Insider Activity at Qualys
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Qualys by 8.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.