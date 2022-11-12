Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

QLYS opened at $126.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.40. Qualys has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,626. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Qualys by 8.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

