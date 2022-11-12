Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $174.00 at KeyCorp

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PWR. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

