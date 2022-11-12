Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.16

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.16 and traded as high as C$27.06. Quebecor shares last traded at C$27.06, with a volume of 206 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.98.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

