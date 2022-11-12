Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.8 days.

Questor Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUTIF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Articles

