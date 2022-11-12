Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

