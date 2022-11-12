R. F. Lafferty Lowers Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $5.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by R. F. Lafferty from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WKHS. Roth Capital cut Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Workhorse Group Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of WKHS opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $461.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
