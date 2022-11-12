R. F. Lafferty Lowers Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $5.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by R. F. Lafferty from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WKHS. Roth Capital cut Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Workhorse Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of WKHS opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $461.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

