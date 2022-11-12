Raymond James Downgrades Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) to Outperform

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$229.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$195.00 to C$211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$220.85.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

IFC stock opened at C$193.74 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$158.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$199.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

About Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.