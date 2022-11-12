Raymond James Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$5.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 67.17% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ECN. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.27.
ECN Capital Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of ECN opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The company has a market cap of C$811.91 million and a P/E ratio of 29.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer James Barry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at C$499,862.61. In other news, Senior Officer James Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,862.61. Also, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. Insiders have acquired a total of 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935 in the last three months.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.