Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.26

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.26 and last traded at $121.69, with a volume of 5672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.58.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after buying an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 768.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,198,000 after buying an additional 1,547,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 30.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,206,000 after buying an additional 568,302 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

