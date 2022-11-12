Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RETA opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 244.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

