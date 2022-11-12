Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sunworks, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sunworks in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sunworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sunworks’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 48.41% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million.

Shares of SUNW opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sunworks by 33.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 189,199 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sunworks in the first quarter worth $280,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sunworks by 407.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96,467 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sunworks by 513.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 55,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sunworks in the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

