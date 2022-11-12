Research Analysts Offer Predictions for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 41.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $44.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,266 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 116.3% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.