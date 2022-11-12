Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Innospec Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Innospec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s FY2024 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $108.24 on Friday. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innospec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innospec by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

