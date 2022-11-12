Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ag Growth International Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

AFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cormark raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.75.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$39.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$28.80 and a one year high of C$44.24. The stock has a market cap of C$752.54 million and a PE ratio of 71.18.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$389.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.34 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

