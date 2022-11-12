Research Analysts Set Expectations for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.13 to $1.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.74.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $7.20 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,987 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 786,124 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,801,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12,536.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 504,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

