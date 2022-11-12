Research Analysts Set Expectations for Element Fleet Management Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$288.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.00 million.
Element Fleet Management Stock Up 2.2 %
EFN opened at C$18.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.15. The company has a market cap of C$7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.66.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.