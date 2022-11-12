Research Analysts Set Expectations for Element Fleet Management Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$288.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.00 million.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.22.

EFN opened at C$18.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.15. The company has a market cap of C$7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Articles

