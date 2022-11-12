Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 574.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 401.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 207,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 23.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 22.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 144.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 125,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 74,557 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ribbon Communications

In other news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,679,003.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

