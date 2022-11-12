Robert M. Davis Sells 167,613 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after buying an additional 67,249 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,423,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.