Robert M. Klein Sells 33,840 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,159,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

WMS opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 238,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,652 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

