Robert Robotti Buys 300,000 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) Director Robert Robotti purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $9,075,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,969,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,836,298.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tidewater Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $32.67 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Tidewater

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after acquiring an additional 360,433 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after acquiring an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tidewater Company Profile

TDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

