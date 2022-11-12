Robert W. Baird Cuts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $8.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWIM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.21.

SWIM opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $487.22 million, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. Analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 365.3% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 127,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 219,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 127,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

