Robert W. Baird Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $34.00

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QTWO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.08.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.