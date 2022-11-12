Robert W. Baird Lowers Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $95.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

ZD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $88.00 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $133.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 622.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after buying an additional 52,314 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.