Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $100,377,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 61.7% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,792,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,600,000 after buying an additional 1,829,172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 57.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,824,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after buying an additional 1,759,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 92.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,082,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,949,000 after buying an additional 1,484,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.74.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $2,482,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,237,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $2,482,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,237,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,508 shares of company stock valued at $27,819,688. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.