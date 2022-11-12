Roger A. Krone Sells 25,237 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE LDOS opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Leidos by 80.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 43,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 19,494 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Leidos by 86.3% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 42,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth $2,657,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Leidos by 141.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 29,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at $273,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

