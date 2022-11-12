Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.37

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$56.37 and traded as high as C$58.75. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$58.75, with a volume of 1,221 shares traded.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.50.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.