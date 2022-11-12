Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 6,262.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Roscan Gold Trading Up 6.2 %

OTCMKTS:RCGCF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

