Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 6,262.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Roscan Gold Trading Up 6.2 %
OTCMKTS:RCGCF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roscan Gold (RCGCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.