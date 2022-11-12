Royal Bank of Canada Increases Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$227.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$223.71.
Boyd Group Services Stock Performance
BYD opened at C$211.90 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$117.48 and a 52-week high of C$217.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$187.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$164.96.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
