Royal Bank of Canada Increases Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$227.00

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$223.71.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

BYD opened at C$211.90 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$117.48 and a 52-week high of C$217.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$187.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$164.96.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$782.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$729.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.