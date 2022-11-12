Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$58.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.25 to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.06.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$44.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$39.08 and a 52 week high of C$60.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.04.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

