Royal Bank of Canada Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ECN. CIBC cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.27.
ECN stock opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$811.91 million and a P/E ratio of 29.91.
In other news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 614,347 shares in the company, valued at C$3,595,097.21. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Insiders bought a total of 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935 over the last 90 days.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
