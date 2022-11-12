Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$141.73.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$137.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total value of C$510,585.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$735,328.97. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,027.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$131.68 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$149.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$125.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$126.16.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$12.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.