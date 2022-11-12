Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

