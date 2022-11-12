Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.81

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.81 and last traded at $66.96, with a volume of 1627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sanmina by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $2,134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.