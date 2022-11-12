Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 691,577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 159.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.04 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

