Scotiabank Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$224.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$195.00 to C$211.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$220.85.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

TSE:IFC opened at C$193.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$199.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$189.15. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$158.00 and a 52 week high of C$209.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.